Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,920 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 8,671.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 64.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $87.98 and a 12-month high of $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 21,352 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $2,372,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 9,699 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,066,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,698. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “$108.44” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.