Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 33,282 Shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (CMO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,628,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 980,304 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 7.6% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,542,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 464,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 67,132 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 6.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of CMO stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $623.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 7.17. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%.

In other CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH news, insider Roy Kim purchased 10,000 shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,068.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Bernard purchased 5,000 shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,079.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $440,100. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.