Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NERV. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 329.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 38.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $925,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NERV shares. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director William F. Doyle bought 4,000 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph H. Reilly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $87,520 and sold 131,717 shares valued at $1,576,610. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.60. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.95.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

