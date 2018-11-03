Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,428,946,000 after acquiring an additional 269,848 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 134,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925,496 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,740,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,840,000 after acquiring an additional 159,959 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 115,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,458,000 after acquiring an additional 575,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,071.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $984.00 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The company has a market capitalization of $730.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 45.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,515.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,334.23.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

