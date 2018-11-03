Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Shares Bought by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. grew its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises approximately 4.3% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $47,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 58.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $25.23 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.72.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

