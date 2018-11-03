Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,415,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.13.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,012.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

