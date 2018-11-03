Allison Transmission (ALSN) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho set a $55.00 price target on Allison Transmission and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on Allison Transmission and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $50.00 price target on Allison Transmission and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.82.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $44.64. 2,058,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,510. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.52 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 90.71% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $228,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $242,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,664 shares of company stock valued at $20,046,606. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 87,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.