AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (AWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 10643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Downey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $33,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

