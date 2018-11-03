Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Alimera Sciences to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ALIM opened at $1.09 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

