Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Align Technology worth $140,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Clinton Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $351.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.08.

In related news, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total value of $1,497,549.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $3,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,648 shares of company stock worth $20,577,327. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $229.75 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.12 and a 52 week high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

