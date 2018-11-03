Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Sold by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,138,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 989,383 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $364.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

