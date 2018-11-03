Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $1,166,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,905.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,822.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,006,740. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSE ARE opened at $120.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

