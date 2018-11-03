Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 58.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of ALEX stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $21.15. 1,103,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $144,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 368,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $429,179. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai`i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.3 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.