Alchemint (SDT) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Alchemint (CURRENCY:SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Alchemint has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Alchemint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemint has traded flat against the dollar. One Alchemint token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149164 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00250716 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.57 or 0.09779583 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Alchemint Profile

Alchemint’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Alchemint’s official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Buying and Selling Alchemint

Alchemint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.