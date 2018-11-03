Albemarle (ALB) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $106.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. Albemarle has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $853.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.49 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $301,041.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 17,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

