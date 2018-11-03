ALAX (ALX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

ALAX (CURRENCY:ALX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One ALAX token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Liquid and Crex24. During the last seven days, ALAX has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. ALAX has a market cap of $1.90 million and $3,472.00 worth of ALAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00083735 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000533 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000527 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ALAX

ALX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2018. ALAX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,331,632 tokens. The official website for ALAX is alax.io . ALAX’s official Twitter account is @ALAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALAX is /r/Alaxplatform

ALAX Token Trading

ALAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Liquid and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

