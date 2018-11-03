Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) were up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 683,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 334,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Several analysts recently commented on AKCA shares. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Akcea Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Akcea Therapeutics from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Akcea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.32% and a negative net margin of 192.97%. The company’s revenue was up 221.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKCA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 375.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

