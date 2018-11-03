Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -7.49. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd owned about 8.49% of Akari Therapeutics worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

