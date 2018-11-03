Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -7.49. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.49.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.
Featured Article: Bull Market
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.