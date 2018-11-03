Aircastle (AYR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Aircastle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.57.

AYR opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. Aircastle has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.78 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYR. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 468,139 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 31,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,310,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,356,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 301,727 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

