Airbus (AIR) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Commerzbank set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.47 ($141.24).

AIR traded down €0.84 ($0.98) on Friday, hitting €96.00 ($111.63). 4,240,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

