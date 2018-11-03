Air Canada (AC) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AC. Cormark set a C$39.00 target price on Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.52 on Friday, reaching C$26.49. 1,387,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,213. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$20.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.11.

In other news, Director Benjamin M. Smith sold 11,608 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.83, for a total transaction of C$311,442.64.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

