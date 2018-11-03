Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Trading 16.3% Higher

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s share price traded up 16.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $30.91. 1,231,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 627,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.
Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)
Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.
