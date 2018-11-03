Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Trading 16.3% Higher

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s share price traded up 16.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $30.91. 1,231,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 627,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 709,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 486,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 461,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

