Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGIO. Cann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.27.

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,637. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.01). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 461.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $136,051.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Maraganore sold 13,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $986,126.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,305 shares of company stock worth $1,974,673. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodford Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

