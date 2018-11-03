Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 462.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS.
Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.04.
In other news, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $153,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $136,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,673 in the last ninety days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.
