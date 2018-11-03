Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 462.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $153,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $136,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,673 in the last ninety days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,162,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 430,216 shares during the period. Woodford Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 459.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 334,617 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,268,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

