Aetna (AET) Price Target Raised to $206.00

Aetna (NYSE:AET) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $202.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aetna from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aetna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.17.

AET opened at $198.21 on Wednesday. Aetna has a twelve month low of $166.88 and a twelve month high of $206.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aetna will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Aetna’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aetna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,734,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,279,000 after acquiring an additional 261,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aetna by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,803,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Aetna by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,818 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aetna by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,013,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aetna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,305,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

