Aegion (AEGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.
Shares of AEGN opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Aegion has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $631.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.01.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 422,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aegion Company Profile
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.
