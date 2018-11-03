Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 89.6% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 23,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 46,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $744.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $644.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.54 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 5,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.