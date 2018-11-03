Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,673 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,517,000 after acquiring an additional 678,019 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 277.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 863,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,792,000 after acquiring an additional 635,065 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 378.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 551,590 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 443.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 378,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 202,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $100.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,920,581.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,166.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

