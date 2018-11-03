Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 76.6% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 413.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $266,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 453.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $338,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE CNK opened at $40.55 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cinemark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.