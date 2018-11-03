Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 15,320.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $1,436,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,187. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 31,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $4,298,633.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,704,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,090 over the last 90 days. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.98.

NYSE:EL opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.