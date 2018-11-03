Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) rose 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 691,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 883,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
ADVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,957.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.
