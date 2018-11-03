Advaxis (ADXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advaxis in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.81. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 1,062.68% and a negative return on equity of 165.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advaxis will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roni Appel bought 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 644,201 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

