AdvanSix (ASIX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 11928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $368.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdvanSix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,434 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,313.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,348 shares of company stock worth $150,035 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $843.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

