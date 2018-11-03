Adrenaline Trading 109.9% Higher This Week (ADN)

Adrenaline (CURRENCY:ADN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Adrenaline has a total market cap of $10,408.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Adrenaline was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adrenaline coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adrenaline has traded 109.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,364.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.32 or 0.03141682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.87 or 0.07698539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00800561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.01678987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00143450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.23 or 0.01854295 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00421304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00030260 BTC.

About Adrenaline

Adrenaline is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline’s total supply is 13,931,727 coins and its circulating supply is 12,423,294 coins. Adrenaline’s official website is adrenalinecoin.org . Adrenaline’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Adrenaline Coin Trading

Adrenaline can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adrenaline should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adrenaline using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

