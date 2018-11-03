Adomani (ADOM) versus ChoicePoint (CPS) Critical Survey

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) and ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adomani and ChoicePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adomani 0 0 3 0 3.00 ChoicePoint 1 1 2 0 2.25

Adomani presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 453.22%. ChoicePoint has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.61%. Given Adomani’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adomani is more favorable than ChoicePoint.

Profitability

This table compares Adomani and ChoicePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adomani -235.98% -126.89% -93.86% ChoicePoint 4.10% 24.74% 8.03%

Risk & Volatility

Adomani has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoicePoint has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Adomani shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of ChoicePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Adomani shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of ChoicePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adomani and ChoicePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adomani $430,000.00 76.43 -$21.89 million ($0.33) -1.37 ChoicePoint $3.62 billion 0.36 $135.30 million $11.08 6.54

ChoicePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Adomani. Adomani is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChoicePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ChoicePoint beats Adomani on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium iron phosphate battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

About ChoicePoint

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, direct injection and port fuel rails, and tube coatings. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. It also provides anti-vibration systems, such as powertrain mount systems that include multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and chassis suspension components, which comprise conventional and hydraulic body mounts and bushings, as well as strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

