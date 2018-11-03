Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $7.09 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $566.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $256,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $5,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $122,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.