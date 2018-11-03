Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,480 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,042,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,880 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $689,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 213.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,863,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 131,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.28. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.34.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.