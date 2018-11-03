ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) SVP Pamela R. Schneider Acquires 3,100 Shares of Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Pamela R. Schneider bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,482.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 830,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,570. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $829.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $507.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 562.2% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,442,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,768 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 261,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,510,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,036 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 113,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.
ACCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.
