ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) SVP Pamela R. Schneider Acquires 3,100 Shares of Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Pamela R. Schneider bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,482.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 830,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,570. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $829.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $507.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 562.2% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,442,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,768 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 261,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,510,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,036 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 113,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

