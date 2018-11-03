Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 958.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,581,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337,849 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH were worth $26,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 49.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 773,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 42.2% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 30,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 54.0% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH alerts:

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “$10.45” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.73 on Friday. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.08.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 112.29% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.