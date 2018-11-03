Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $23.66 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 2,065.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Madison Square Garden worth $23,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSG. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,929,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 325.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ivory Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,604,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

MSG stock opened at $262.09 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $205.22 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $218.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

MSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

