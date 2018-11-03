Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 248,055 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Baxter International worth $31,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 22.8% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

Shares of BAX opened at $62.18 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

