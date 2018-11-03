ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.78.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.34. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 135.99%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,210,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $22,641,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,870,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,735,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,874 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,282,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after purchasing an additional 941,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,261,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 771,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,639,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

