Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) Insider Purchases $31,300.00 in Stock

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth purchased 10,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.28 on Friday. Acacia Research Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 237.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 49.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the second quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.