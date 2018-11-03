ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,753,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares in the company, valued at $21,172,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.67.

ABIOMED stock opened at $384.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.36. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.72 and a 52-week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $181.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

