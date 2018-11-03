Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 90,000 Shares of Alteryx Inc (AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.40 per share, with a total value of $4,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.54 per share, with a total value of $4,015,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,855 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $1,269,733.15.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.71 and a beta of 0.26. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Alteryx to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alteryx from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alteryx from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alteryx by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

