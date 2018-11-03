8×8, Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 8X8 in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $17.84 on Friday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.26 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,987,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,513 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in 8X8 by 35.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,126,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 810,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 8X8 by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,725,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,739,000 after purchasing an additional 700,508 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,301,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in 8X8 by 770.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 489,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, Director Ian Potter sold 1,690 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $31,011.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren J. Hakeman sold 8,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.