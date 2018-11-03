$79.32 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will post $79.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $79.44 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported sales of $69.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year sales of $290.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $290.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $339.92 million, with estimates ranging from $331.60 million to $348.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 74.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Prince sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $580,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 19.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 998,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,432 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.5% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 167,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.48. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 48.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.48%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.