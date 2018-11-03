$72.66 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to post $72.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.20 million to $73.12 million. American Public Education reported sales of $73.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $297.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.97 million to $299.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $302.80 million, with estimates ranging from $302.50 million to $303.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.97%. American Public Education’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Public Education from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,229,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,614,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 596,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after buying an additional 116,202 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 92,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 81,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

