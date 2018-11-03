$663.70 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post $663.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $659.30 million and the highest is $667.44 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $563.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $199,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $870,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,356.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,850 shares of company stock worth $2,723,563 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,143,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,352,000 after purchasing an additional 635,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,647,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,359,000 after purchasing an additional 248,222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 194,990 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,623.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

