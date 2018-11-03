56,990 Shares in DISH Network Corp (DISH) Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 517,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 112.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 7,273.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 188,000.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 140.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 77,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other news, insider James Defranco purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,207,341. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,904,550. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Shares of DISH opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $52.53.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. DISH Network had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.